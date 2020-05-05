Big Oak Ranch holding a fundraiser on Giving Tuesday

(WHNT) – Big Oak Ranch is asking for donations on Giving Tuesday to help raise two children taken in from neglectful homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the organization, it costs $12,000 to raise one child at the Big Oak Ranch for one year. They say this provides the basics of food, clothing, housing, insurance, and emotional/psychological services.

On Giving Tuesday, their goal is to raise $24,000 for the two new children.

The organization says ‘Hope changes everything’.

Big Oak Ranch is a Christian home that has been helping children enduring abusive or neglectful home lives since 1974.