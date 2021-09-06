Better Business Bureau hosting shred day Friday

MOULTON, Ala. – Need to shred old documents, recycle old electronics, or safely get rid of old prescription or over-the-counter drugs?

The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama is partnering up with several community organizations for a shred day at the Moulton Foodland (15432 Court Street) Friday afternoon.

From 2-4 p.m., agencies will be on site to help members of the public with the following:

Document Shredding – limit 10 bags/boxes of paper per person; cardboard, plastic, metal, binders must be removed

Electronic Recycling – Hard drives, cell phones, laptops, tablets, and game consoles under 40 pounds will be accepted for free; televisions will be accepted for $10 each

Drug Take Back – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting prescription and OTC drugs; liquids and needles will not be accepted

In addition, non-perishable food donations will be accepted, benefiting the Good Samaritan Food Pantry.

For more information on the shred day, call the BBB at (256) 355-5170.