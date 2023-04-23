(STACKER) — As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace.

For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 49.5 million students enrolled in public PreK-12 schools in 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of those, about a third were in high school, enrolled across about 23,500 public secondary schools nationwide.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 best public high schools in Alabama using 2023 rankings from Niche. Niche uses eight weighted factors for its rankings.

A majority of the score is based on academics and grades, but other factors include culture and diversity, health and safety, clubs and activities, resources, and surveys of parents, teachers and students. School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead. Nine North Alabama public high schools made the top 30 based on these criteria.

Two Madison City Schools ranked highest of the nine North Ala. schools listed. James Clemens claimed the highest spot for a North Ala. high school coming in at no. 6, with Bob Jones not far behind at no. 9. You can see the full ranking of the top 30 public high schools below:

#30. Northridge High School

– District: Tuscaloosa City Schools

– Enrollment: 1,133 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#29. Spanish Fort High School

– District: Baldwin County Schools

– Enrollment: 997 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#28. Mortimer Jordan High School

– District: Jefferson County Schools

– Enrollment: 834 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#27. Daphne High School

– District: Baldwin County Schools

– Enrollment: 1,213 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#26. Cullman High School

– District: Cullman City Schools

– Enrollment: 980 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#25. Muscle Shoals High School

– District: Muscle Shoals City Schools

– Enrollment: 859 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#24. Florence High School

– District: Florence City Schools

– Enrollment: 1,034 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#23. Enterprise High School

– District: Enterprise City Schools

– Enrollment: 2,096 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#22. Helena High School

– District: Shelby County Schools

– Enrollment: 1,373 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#21. Virgil Grissom High School

– District: Huntsville City Schools

– Enrollment: 1,902 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#20. Athens High School

– District: Athens City Schools

– Enrollment: 1,114 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#19. Pelham High School

– District: Pelham City Schools

– Enrollment: 1,106 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#18. Hartselle High School

– District: Hartselle City Schools

– Enrollment: 1,066 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#17. Thompson High School

– District: Alabaster City Schools

– Enrollment: 2,098 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#16. Huntsville High School

– District: Huntsville City Schools

– Enrollment: 1,849 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#15. Hewitt-Trussville High School

– District: Trussville City Schools

– Enrollment: 1,550 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#14. Oak Mt. High School

– District: Shelby County Schools

– Enrollment: 1,531 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#13. Fairhope High School

– District: Baldwin County Schools

– Enrollment: 1,417 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#12. Hoover High School

– District: Hoover City Schools

– Enrollment: 2,766 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#11. Auburn High School

– District: Auburn City Schools

– Enrollment: 2,025 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#10. New Century Technology High School

– District: Huntsville City Schools

– Enrollment: 477 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#9. Bob Jones High School

– District: Madison City Schools

– Enrollment: 1,880 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#8. Vestavia Hills High School

– District: Vestavia Hills City Schools

– Enrollment: 1,514 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#7. Spain Park High School

– District: Hoover City Schools

– Enrollment: 1,634 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#6. James Clemens High School

– District: Madison City Schools

– Enrollment: 2,152 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#5. Homewood High School

– District: Homewood City Schools

– Enrollment: 1,223 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#4. Mt. Brook High School

– District: Mountain Brook City Schools

– Enrollment: 1,043 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#3. Alabama School of Fine Arts

– City: Birmingham

– Enrollment: 337 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. Alabama School of Mathematics and Science

– City: Mobile

– Enrollment: 219 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School

– District: Montgomery County Schools

– Enrollment: 469 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+