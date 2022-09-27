HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni, just released its high school rankings for 2023.

Three of the schools in the Niche’s Top Ten for Alabama public high schools are located in North Alabama, with another six making the Top 25. James Clemens was ranked #6, Bob Jones came in at #9, and New Century Technology rounded out the top at #10.

This is the ninth year that Niche has compiled the rankings, which it says are based on quantitative and qualitative data compiled for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide.

Location: Montgomery

School District: Montgomery County Schools

Students: 469

Student-Teacher Ratio: 16:1

National Ranking: #98

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Mobile

Students: 219

Student-Teacher Ratio: 6:1

National Ranking: #141

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Birmingham

Students: 337

Student-Teacher Ratio: 6:1

National Ranking: #288

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Mountain Brook

School District: Mountain Brook City Schools

Students: 1,043

Student-Teacher Ratio: 12:1

National Ranking: #397

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Homewood

School District: Homewood City Schools

Students: 1,223

Student-Teacher Ratio: 13:1

National Ranking: #664

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Madison

School District: Madison City Schools

Students: 2,152

Student-Teacher Ratio: 18:1

National Ranking: #508

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Hoover

School District: Hoover City Schools

Students: 1,634

Student-Teacher Ratio: 15:1

National Ranking: #572

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Vestavia Hills

School District: Vestavia Hills City Schools

Students: 1,514

Student-Teacher Ratio: 13:1

National Ranking: 595

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Madison

School District: Madison City Schools

Students: 1,880

Student-Teacher Ratio: 18:1

National Ranking: 633

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Huntsville

School District: Huntsville City Schools

Students: 477

Student-Teacher Ratio: 17:1

National Ranking: 642

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Here are the rest of Niche’s Top 25 public high schools in the state:

Auburn High School (Auburn City Schools)

Hoover High School (Hoover City Schools)

Fairhope High School (Baldwin County Schools)

Oak Mt. High School (Shelby County Schools)

Hewitt-Trussville High School (Trussville City Schools)

Huntsville High School (Huntsville City Schools)

Thompson High School (Alabaster City Schools)

Hartselle High School (Hartselle City Schools)

Pelham High School (Pelham City Schools)

Athens High School (Athens City Schools)

Virgil Grissom High School (Huntsville City Schools)

Helena High School (Shelby County Schools)

Enterprise High School (Enterprise City Schools)

Florence High School (Florence City Schools)

Muscle Shoals High School (Muscle Shoals City Schools)

The most recent rankings include 2,906 newly ranked public schools, 1,018 newly ranked private schools, and 547 newly ranked school districts.