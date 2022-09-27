HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni, just released its high school rankings for 2023.
Three of the schools in the Niche’s Top Ten for Alabama public high schools are located in North Alabama, with another six making the Top 25. James Clemens was ranked #6, Bob Jones came in at #9, and New Century Technology rounded out the top at #10.
This is the ninth year that Niche has compiled the rankings, which it says are based on quantitative and qualitative data compiled for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide.
#1: Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School
- Location: Montgomery
- School District: Montgomery County Schools
- Students: 469
- Student-Teacher Ratio: 16:1
- National Ranking: #98
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#2: Alabama Schools of Mathematics and Science
- Location: Mobile
- Students: 219
- Student-Teacher Ratio: 6:1
- National Ranking: #141
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#3: Alabama School of Fine Arts
- Location: Birmingham
- Students: 337
- Student-Teacher Ratio: 6:1
- National Ranking: #288
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#4: Mt. Brook High School
- Location: Mountain Brook
- School District: Mountain Brook City Schools
- Students: 1,043
- Student-Teacher Ratio: 12:1
- National Ranking: #397
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#5: Homewood High School
- Location: Homewood
- School District: Homewood City Schools
- Students: 1,223
- Student-Teacher Ratio: 13:1
- National Ranking: #664
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#6: James Clemens High School
- Location: Madison
- School District: Madison City Schools
- Students: 2,152
- Student-Teacher Ratio: 18:1
- National Ranking: #508
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#7: Spain Park High School
- Location: Hoover
- School District: Hoover City Schools
- Students: 1,634
- Student-Teacher Ratio: 15:1
- National Ranking: #572
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#8: Vestavia Hills High School
- Location: Vestavia Hills
- School District: Vestavia Hills City Schools
- Students: 1,514
- Student-Teacher Ratio: 13:1
- National Ranking: 595
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#9: Bob Jones High School
- Location: Madison
- School District: Madison City Schools
- Students: 1,880
- Student-Teacher Ratio: 18:1
- National Ranking: 633
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#10: New Century Technology High School
- Location: Huntsville
- School District: Huntsville City Schools
- Students: 477
- Student-Teacher Ratio: 17:1
- National Ranking: 642
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
Here are the rest of Niche’s Top 25 public high schools in the state:
- Auburn High School (Auburn City Schools)
- Hoover High School (Hoover City Schools)
- Fairhope High School (Baldwin County Schools)
- Oak Mt. High School (Shelby County Schools)
- Hewitt-Trussville High School (Trussville City Schools)
- Huntsville High School (Huntsville City Schools)
- Thompson High School (Alabaster City Schools)
- Hartselle High School (Hartselle City Schools)
- Pelham High School (Pelham City Schools)
- Athens High School (Athens City Schools)
- Virgil Grissom High School (Huntsville City Schools)
- Helena High School (Shelby County Schools)
- Enterprise High School (Enterprise City Schools)
- Florence High School (Florence City Schools)
- Muscle Shoals High School (Muscle Shoals City Schools)
The most recent rankings include 2,906 newly ranked public schools, 1,018 newly ranked private schools, and 547 newly ranked school districts.