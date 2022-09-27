HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni, just released its high school rankings for 2023.
Two of the schools in the Niche’s Top Ten for Alabama private high schools are located in North Alabama, with another five making the Top 25. Randolph was ranked #3 and St. John Paul II came in at #6.
This is the ninth year that Niche has compiled the rankings, which it says are based on quantitative and qualitative data compiled for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide.
#1: Indian Springs School
- Location: Indian Springs
- Students: 327
- Student-Teacher Ratio: 8:1
- National Ranking: #169
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#2: The Altamont School
- Location: Birmingham
- Students: 365
- Student-Teacher Ratio: 6:1
- National Ranking: #269
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#3: Randolph School
- Location: Huntsville
- Students: 974
- Student-Teacher Ratio: 8:1
- National Ranking: #286
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#4: Providence Christian School
- Location: Dothan
- Students: 14
- Student-Teacher Ratio: 1:1
- National Ranking: N/A
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#5: The Montgomery Academy
- Location: Montgomery
- Students: 805
- Student-Teacher Ratio: 8:1
- National Ranking: #851
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#6: St. John Paul II Catholic High School
- Location: Huntsville
- Students: 340
- Student-Teacher Ratio: 7:1
- National Ranking: #901
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#7: St. Paul’s Episcopal School
- Location: Mobile
- Students: 1,198
- Student-Teacher Ratio: 6:1
- National Ranking: #969
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#8: UMS-Wright Preparatory School
- Location: Mobile
- Students: 1,150
- Student-Teacher Ratio: 8:1
- National Ranking: 997
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#9: Saint James School
- Location: Montgomery
- Students: 882
- Student-Teacher Ratio: 8:1
- National Ranking: N/A
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#10: St. Bernard Preparatory School
- Location: Cullman
- Students: 212
- Student-Teacher Ratio: 9:1
- National Ranking: N/A
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
Here are the rest of Niche’s Top 25 private high schools in the state:
- The Donoho School (Anniston)
- The Westminster School at Oak Mountain (Birmingham)
- Westminster Christian Academy (Huntsville)
- Bayside Academy (Daphne)
- Houston Academy (Dothan)
- Tuscaloosa Academy (Tuscaloosa)
- Trinity Presbyterian School (Montgomery)
- Briarwood Christian School (Birmingham)
- John Carroll Catholic High School (Birmingham)
- Whitesburg Christian Academy (Huntsville)
- Mountain View Baptist School (Birmingham)
- Springwood School (Lanett)
- Madison Academy (Madison)
- Providence Classical School (Huntsville)
- Shoals Christian School (Florence)
The most recent rankings include 2,906 newly ranked public schools, 1,018 newly ranked private schools, and 547 newly ranked school districts.