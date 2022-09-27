HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni, just released its high school rankings for 2023.

Two of the schools in the Niche’s Top Ten for Alabama private high schools are located in North Alabama, with another five making the Top 25. Randolph was ranked #3 and St. John Paul II came in at #6.

This is the ninth year that Niche has compiled the rankings, which it says are based on quantitative and qualitative data compiled for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide.

Location: Indian Springs

Students: 327

Student-Teacher Ratio: 8:1

National Ranking: #169

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Birmingham

Students: 365

Student-Teacher Ratio: 6:1

National Ranking: #269

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Huntsville

Students: 974

Student-Teacher Ratio: 8:1

National Ranking: #286

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Dothan

Students: 14

Student-Teacher Ratio: 1:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Montgomery

Students: 805

Student-Teacher Ratio: 8:1

National Ranking: #851

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Huntsville

Students: 340

Student-Teacher Ratio: 7:1

National Ranking: #901

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Mobile

Students: 1,198

Student-Teacher Ratio: 6:1

National Ranking: #969

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Mobile

Students: 1,150

Student-Teacher Ratio: 8:1

National Ranking: 997

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Montgomery

Students: 882

Student-Teacher Ratio: 8:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Cullman

Students: 212

Student-Teacher Ratio: 9:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Here are the rest of Niche’s Top 25 private high schools in the state:

The Donoho School (Anniston)

The Westminster School at Oak Mountain (Birmingham)

Westminster Christian Academy (Huntsville)

Bayside Academy (Daphne)

Houston Academy (Dothan)

Tuscaloosa Academy (Tuscaloosa)

Trinity Presbyterian School (Montgomery)

Briarwood Christian School (Birmingham)

John Carroll Catholic High School (Birmingham)

Whitesburg Christian Academy (Huntsville)

Mountain View Baptist School (Birmingham)

Springwood School (Lanett)

Madison Academy (Madison)

Providence Classical School (Huntsville)

Shoals Christian School (Florence)

The most recent rankings include 2,906 newly ranked public schools, 1,018 newly ranked private schools, and 547 newly ranked school districts.