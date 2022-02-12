(STACKER) — For many people, retirement is the reward after decades of working and raising a family. After all that anticipation, deciding where to spend that precious time can be a tough decision, so Stacker looked to data and rankings from Niche to compile a list of the best places to retire in Alabama. Niche ranks places to retire based on a variety of factors including cost of living, health care, recreation, and weather.

Many retirees seek out easy access to indoor and outdoor recreation, from walking trails and water access to museums and theaters. Many desirable retirement destinations also have good proximity to major cities, ripe with arts, culture, and health care resources. But those choice locations carry the key drawback of a high cost of living, often due to pricey housing costs, that will not suit retirees often on fixed incomes. Low crime rates make a difference, as well.

Keep reading to discover the best places to retire in Alabama.

#25. Grand Bay

– Population: 3,897

– Median home value: $129,300 (86% own)

– Median rent: $856 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $69,960

#24. Meadowbrook

– Population: 9,468

– Median home value: $299,200 (85% own)

– Median rent: $1,406 (15% rent)

– Median household income: $109,650

#23. Ozark

– Population: 14,413

– Median home value: $115,500 (62% own)

– Median rent: $635 (38% rent)

– Median household income: $41,027

#22. Sardis City

– Population: 1,742

– Median home value: $149,000 (89% own)

– Median rent: $741 (11% rent)

– Median household income: $59,643

#21. Pelham

– Population: 23,428

– Median home value: $189,000 (85% own)

– Median rent: $1,119 (15% rent)

– Median household income: $80,510

#20. Haleyville

– Population: 4,159

– Median home value: $89,000 (54% own)

– Median rent: $578 (46% rent)

– Median household income: $29,496

#19. Cedar Bluff

– Population: 1,999

– Median home value: $85,500 (70% own)

– Median rent: $515 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $32,000

#18. Madison

– Population: 49,327

– Median home value: $253,000 (71% own)

– Median rent: $946 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $99,188

#17. Hoover

– Population: 85,175

– Median home value: $291,000 (69% own)

– Median rent: $1,123 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $89,452

#16. Athens

– Population: 25,922

– Median home value: $161,400 (67% own)

– Median rent: $664 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $53,165

#15. Centreville

– Population: 2,653

– Median home value: $117,500 (65% own)

– Median rent: $397 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $43,086

#14. Moulton

– Population: 3,285

– Median home value: $103,100 (52% own)

– Median rent: $486 (48% rent)

– Median household income: $32,775

#13. Priceville

– Population: 3,475

– Median home value: $195,100 (98% own)

– Median rent: $798 (2% rent)

– Median household income: $91,797

#12. Florence

– Population: 40,309

– Median home value: $142,400 (52% own)

– Median rent: $643 (48% rent)

– Median household income: $40,526

#11. Daphne

– Population: 25,901

– Median home value: $201,400 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,200 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $71,882

#10. Helena

– Population: 18,463

– Median home value: $195,100 (93% own)

– Median rent: $1,341 (7% rent)

– Median household income: $87,781

#9. Foley

– Population: 18,533

– Median home value: $177,600 (66% own)

– Median rent: $855 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $43,614

#8. Falkville

– Population: 1,348

– Median home value: $86,800 (71% own)

– Median rent: $692 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $42,813

#7. Rainbow City

– Population: 9,589

– Median home value: $166,100 (60% own)

– Median rent: $797 (40% rent)

– Median household income: $50,547

#6. Vestavia Hills

– Population: 34,307

– Median home value: $376,200 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,218 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $109,485

#5. Mountain Brook

– Population: 20,436

– Median home value: $628,800 (86% own)

– Median rent: $1,561 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $152,355

#4. Indian Springs Village

– Population: 2,549

– Median home value: $367,200 (95% own)

– Median rent: No data available (5% rent)

– Median household income: $119,091

#3. Gulf Shores

– Population: 12,267

– Median home value: $243,100 (56% own)

– Median rent: $1,086 (44% rent)

– Median household income: $53,476

#2. Fairhope

– Population: 21,083

– Median home value: $299,200 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,196 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $75,197

Aerial view of the Alabama Gulf Coast beach and Perdido Pass at sunset in August 2019

#1. Orange Beach

– Population: 6,019

– Median home value: $297,800 (70% own)

– Median rent: $1,117 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $81,883