(STACKER) – Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.

Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced. Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in Alabama using rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.

#10. J.F. Drake State Technical College (Huntsville)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $4,020

#9. Southern Union State Community College (Wadley)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $8,278

#8. Lawson State Community College – Birmingham (Birmingham)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $7,897

#7. Bevill State Community College (Jasper)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $8,328

#6. Wallace Community College – Selma (Selma)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $3,759

#5. Shelton State Community College (Tuscaloosa)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $6,907

#4. Northeast Alabama Community College (Rainsville)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $3,137

#3. Marion Military Institute (Marion)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $11,580

#2. Lurleen B Wallace Community College (Andalusia)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $8,127

#1. Wallace Community College – Dothan (Dothan)

– Niche grade: B+

– Net price: $2,347