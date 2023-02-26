BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department reported one of its police officers was struck by a car on Saturday morning.

According to BPD Lt. Christian Clemons, an officer was investigating a drug overdose at the 3000 block of 9th Avenue N around 3:55 a.m. The person who was being investigated for the overdose woke up and hit the officer with a car.

The suspect fled the scene, and officers caught the suspect on foot. The officer who was hit was transported to UAB Medical West Hospital with a broken foot.

The suspect’s car was towed, and the suspect is in BPD custody. The suspect will be charged Sunday. The BPD had assistance from the Hoover Police Department.