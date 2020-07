BESSEMER, Ala. – The Bessemer Police are looking for Jacqueem James Slack who was last seen on July 5th.

Mr. Slack is a 39-year-old black male with a condition that may impair his judgement.

Slack is has brown eyes and black hair. He is 5’9” and 150 pounds.

He was last seen in the area of 9th Ct. S in Bessemer, Alabama around 7:00 am.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jacqueem James Slack, please contact the Bessemer Police Department at (205) 425-2411.