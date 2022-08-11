BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A 37-year-old Bessemer man charged under the “Kingpin” statute has been sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge.

Rolando Antuain Williamson, also known as “Baldhead” and “Ball Head,” was sentenced to life in prison plus 120 months for leading a multi-million dollar continuing criminal enterprise; conspiring to distribute or possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana; distributing or possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana; using, carrying, or possessing a firearm during or in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and using a communication facility to commit a drug trafficking crime.

A total of 18 people were charged in the indictment returned on October 29, 2019.

The North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force arrested Williamson on the morning of August 22, 2019, in the parking lot of a grocery store located in Homewood, Alabama. At the time of arrest, he was armed with two loaded pistols, additional loaded magazines, and was carrying almost $14,000 in cash. All other members of the conspiracy were arrested on or about November 13, 2019.

At the time of Williamson’s arrest, law enforcement officers seized from him and three of his stash houses, 366 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 109 grams of suspected cocaine, 573 grams of pure methamphetamine, 52 kilos of marijuana, over $97,000 in cash, multiple firearms, and over 1700 rounds of ammunition.

“Great job by the investigators. These criminals were responsible for a major amount of drugs flowing through Jefferson County. These convictions are huge in our fight against illegal drugs,” Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway said in a statement.

Forfeiture was obtained for two of Williamson’s high-end vehicles: a $46,000 Ford F-250 King’s Ranch and $37,000 Cadillac Escalade; over $100,000 dollars in cash; $45,000 in jewelry; and all firearms and ammunition used to facilitate the drug trafficking enterprise. Also, the United States proved $36,615,000 in gross proceeds against Williamson.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Internal Revenue Service investigated the case along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Bessemer Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan S. Cross and Gregory R. Dimler prosecuted the case.