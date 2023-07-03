HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One local non-profit is asking the community to be aware of their surroundings before lighting off fireworks this 4th of July.

The Bearded Warriors, an organization made up of military and non-military citizens who provide help to veterans and their families, wants to remind everyone of the effects fireworks can have on veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The organization aims to help veterans acclimate back into the world outside of the armed services.

Many veterans suffer from PTSD when they return from service. There are several factors that can trigger a flashback, especially when veterans are caught off guard.

Tim Randle with Bearded Warriors told News 19 that veterans often suffer from an episode when they lose control of their environment.

This is especially true when people light off fireworks without warning during the 4th of July holiday.

“While we don’t, during the week, hear those at work, you can be really surprised,” Randle said.

“So, when you know you have a long day coming at work, you can prepare for that. When fireworks come, especially fireworks in your neighborhood, it’s unprepared. So, it’s the surprise, it’s the shock, and you’re not ready for it, so it has much greater impact than you would think an event normally would.”

There are a few ways to ensure our veterans can safely enjoy fireworks on the 4th of July, including giving your neighbors a heads-up before you start lighting fireworks.

However, maybe the biggest thing a person can do to help our veterans during Independence Day celebrations is to get to know them and invite them to join in the fun.

“By giving the veteran the opportunity to make the decision for themselves, what you’re giving them is control. And that’s what a lot of PTSD is caused by, is that complete loss of control, that complete loss of the ability to manage what’s going on around you,” Randle explained.

“So, you deliver them back the control, where they can say ‘yes, I’d love to come but I’m going to leave before the fireworks start’, or ‘no, I can’t make it but thank you so much.’ They now know that they’ve been engaged on the personal level, they’ve been invited somewhere, [and] they feel better about it.”

If you would like to learn more about Bearded Warriors, or find out how you can join or volunteer, you’re encouraged to check out their Facebook page.