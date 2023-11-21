HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama held its 26th annual Torch Awards for Ethics on Wednesday, November 15 in conjunction with its 22nd Torch Scholarship Program.
The BBB says its Torch Awards for Ethics honor businesses for their, “exceptional commitment to ethical, trustworthy, and transparent business practices.”
There are four different business categories for the Torch Awards: small business, mid-size business, large business and government contractor. You can find the award winner for each of those categories below.
- Small Business Category (1-25 employees): FERIA C & M Professional Painters, LLC
- Mid-Size Business Category (26-99 employees): Shelton Construction, Inc.
- Large Business Category (100+ employees): Ridgeline Construction
- Government Contractor Category: WaveLink, Inc.
The scholarship program awards $1,000 to students based on their “overall integrity, character, achievements, contributions to their communities and schools, and academic accomplishments.”
The following 13 students received scholarships from the program:
- Jacob Bates, Hazel Green High School
- Landon Bruski, Madison County High School
- Emily Clark, Florence High School
- Jihad El-Amin, New Century Technology High School
- Landon Gerstman, Covenant Christian School
- Karlee Krieger, Rogers High School
- Jadyn Parker, Mars Hill Bible School
- Isabelle Priest, Austin High School
- Josie Riddle, Addison High School
- Jessica Rutherford, Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering
- Anna Shirey, Cullman High School
- Kaili Marie Sterling, Lindsay
