HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama held its 26th annual Torch Awards for Ethics on Wednesday, November 15 in conjunction with its 22nd Torch Scholarship Program.

The BBB says its Torch Awards for Ethics honor businesses for their, “exceptional commitment to ethical, trustworthy, and transparent business practices.”

There are four different business categories for the Torch Awards: small business, mid-size business, large business and government contractor. You can find the award winner for each of those categories below.

The scholarship program awards $1,000 to students based on their “overall integrity, character, achievements, contributions to their communities and schools, and academic accomplishments.”

The following 13 students received scholarships from the program:

Jacob Bates, Hazel Green High School

Landon Bruski, Madison County High School

Emily Clark, Florence High School

Jihad El-Amin, New Century Technology High School

Landon Gerstman, Covenant Christian School

Karlee Krieger, Rogers High School

Jadyn Parker, Mars Hill Bible School

Isabelle Priest, Austin High School

Josie Riddle, Addison High School

Jessica Rutherford, Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering

Anna Shirey, Cullman High School

Kaili Marie Sterling, Lindsay

