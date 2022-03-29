(WHNT) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of North Alabama will hold multiple shred days across the area in late April and early May.

At all four shred day events, document shredding and electronic recycling will be available free of charge. In addition, household and monetary donations will be accepted to benefit the Downtown Rescue Mission.

The shred days will happen in the following areas:

Huntsville Shred Day : Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Calhoun Community College, 102 Wynn Drive NW, Huntsville, Ala. 35805

: Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Florence Shred Day: Friday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence, Ala. 35630

Friday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Decatur Shred Day: Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bcoming Church, 607 14th Street SE, Decatur, Ala. 35601

Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cullman Shred Day: Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. King Edward Plaza Shopping Center, 1731 2nd Avenue SW, Cullman, Ala. 35055

Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Only paper documents will be accepted for shredding, all other materials like cardboard, plastic, and metal must be removed. There is a limit of three trash bags or file storage boxes per vehicle. For electronic items hoping to be recycled, computers, tablets, and cell phones will be accepted as long as they are under 100 lbs.