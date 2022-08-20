BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack confirmed a suspect has been shot and killed in Bay Minette on Lower St. Saturday morning.

UPDATE (3:55 p.m.): According to the release, an officer within the Bay Minette Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Lower St. at around 10:25 a.m. Saturday morning when the officer asked Otis French Jr., the driver of the car, to “exit the vehicle so the officer could show him the equipment violation and issue Mr. French a warning for the violation.”

“Our investigation to this point indicates that Mr. French exited the vehicle but would not comply with the officer’s instructions. Mr. French became combative and the two began fighting before the officer was pushed to the ground. Mr. French fled, but the officer caught up with him and attempted to tase him. The taser was ineffective and they became involved in another fight and fell to the ground. While on the ground, Mr. French was able to wrestle the taser away from the officer’s grip and use the taser on the officer,” read the release from the Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County.

French continued to tase the officer until the officer “responded by shooting French.” French was transported to a local hospital, but “succumbed to his wounds.”

The officer had minor injuries but was released. He has been put on administrative leave until the investigation is completed, according to the release.

Bay Minette PD requested an “independent review of the incident,” and the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit was activated.

“The investigation is still in its initial stages and members of the BCMCU and [Bay Minette] law enforcement will be working in the Douglasville Community for several hours.”

Officials ask everyone to “avoid this area if possible as some roads may be blocked.”

UPDATE (1:20 p.m.): The Sheriff’s office confirmed a Bay Minette Police officer was involved in the deadly shooting.

The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit of the Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation. News 5 is working to learn more details and will update this story when we receive more information.