HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Barbie movie has caused a rush of people wanting to find all things pink, especially in the fashion world.

The craze for all things pink and all things ‘Barbie’ has increased worldwide. Pinterest released percentages of their searches, the top two being ‘Barbie outfits’ and ‘pink outfit.’ The search for ‘Barbie outfits,’ according to Pinterest, has increased by 614% worldwide over the past year and the search for ‘pink outfit’ has increased over 194% worldwide.

Since the announcement of the movie, social media app TikTok has had a trending hashtag #barbieoutfits, which has surpassed over 56.5 million views.

This just shows how much this movie has resurfaced the iconic doll’s fashion and how people wish to embody all of the fashion choices. According to experts at Boohoo.com, consumers wish to make their outfits more ‘Barbiecore.’

Alabama ranks 4th among the top 10 states to search for ‘Barbie fashion’ ahead of the movie’s release.

You may ask yourself ‘what other states rank in the top 10 for searching for Barbie’s style the most?’ Boohoo analyzed the Google searches, here’s the answer:

Illinois – 645.5 average searches monthly per 100k Georgia – 622.4 average searches monthly per 100k Louisiana – 598.2 average searches monthly per 100k Alabama – 592.4 average searches monthly per 100k Maryland – 562.6 average searches monthly per 100k Mississippi – 550.4 average searches monthly per 100k Delaware – 529.4 average searches monthly per 100k New York – 521.9 average searches monthly per 100k Florida – 514.8 average searches monthly per 100k South Carolina – 501.2 average searches monthly per 100k

Boohoo also analyzed the top ‘Barbie Wardrobe Essentials’ as:

Pink Cowboy hat

Pinterest searches for, specifically pink cowboy hats, has risen 233% in a three-month time span. The search for cowboy hats, in general, has also risen over the past year by 122%.

The perfect handbag

Basic shades are perfect for everyday use, but investing in a statement bag is what sets Barbie apart from everyone else. Whether it be a bright color with fun hardware or a textured pattern, it will elevate the most basic outfits into something Barbie would approve of.

Statement shoes

The Barbie trailer opened with a shot of her perfectly pink stilettos. Shoes can make or break an outfit. While heels are her first choice of shoe, there are other ways to style everyday shoes in Barbie’s fashion:

Heels

Sneakers

Sandals

Western Boots

Textures and fabrics

Barbie throughout the years has experimented with different styles

Astronaut Barbie (1965) rocked a white jumpsuit and brown zip-up boots, Quick Curl Barbie (1973) showed up in a peach tailored suit colored and silver clutch, and even Extreme 360 Barbie (2000) experimented with a cute navy sweat-suit proving athleisure is fashionable.

Feathers

Ruffles

Denim

All things pink

Even if you don’t know much about Barbie herself, you know her as channeling the color pink into her entire personality. For advertising for the movie, the makers of the movie completely cleared out Rosco’s, known for supplying the entertainment industry with scenic paint and more, global supply of their specific Barbie pink!

Whether you plan to dress as Barbie for watching the movie or just want to mix the pinks already in your wardrobe, Barbie would be proud.