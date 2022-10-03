FLOMATON, Ala (WDHN)— Former “Moonshine: Master Distiller” star was arrested after allegedly operating an illegal moonshine still.

Johnny Wayne Griffis, 48. of Flomaton, was arrested the night of September 12, by Alabama Law Enforcement Agents, according to the Tri-City Ledger.

Authorities say Griffis was operating a moonshine still, which was in the process of cooking when authorities arrived at his property with a search warrant. They found 19 quarts of flavored moonshine and five gallons of clear moonshine.

Griffis’s charges include possession of a still and possession of prohibited beverages.

He was released from the Escambia County Detention Center Tuesday on a $3,000 bond, the Ledger reported.

According to Alabama law, if Griffis is convicted he could face one to five years in prison.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Griffis competed in 2020 on the Discovery Channel’s “Moonshiners: Master Distiller.”

A new television series, “Alabama Shine,” premiered in August on The Country Network, with him competing against fellow moonshiner Jimbo Bray.