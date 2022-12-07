HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The average price for a gallon of gas in Alabama is below $3 for the first time in more than a year.

According to price reports from AAA, the average price for an unleaded gallon of gas in Alabama is $2.99, as of December 7, 2022.

Gas prices in Alabama have been falling over the past month. AAA says the price for a gallon of gas in Alabama one week ago was just over the $3 mark at $3.09. The price one month ago was slightly higher at $3.30.

GasBuddy shows some gas prices in Alabama much lower than the state average. Here are the lowest prices statewide as of December 7:

$2.56 — 1st Place Food Mart (located at 7000 Three Notch-Kroner Road in Tillman’s Corner), Zippy Mart (located at 5936 Three Notch Road in Tillman’s Corner)

1st Place Food Mart (located at 7000 Three Notch-Kroner Road in Tillman’s Corner), Zippy Mart (located at 5936 Three Notch Road in Tillman’s Corner) $2.58 — CEFCO (located at 4934 Schillinger Road South in Mobile), Walmart (located at 7360 Theodore Dawes Road in Theodore)

CEFCO (located at 4934 Schillinger Road South in Mobile), Walmart (located at 7360 Theodore Dawes Road in Theodore) $2.59 — Costco (located at 1450 Tingle Circle West in Mobile), Sam’s Club (located at 601 East I-65 Service Road in Mobile)

Costco (located at 1450 Tingle Circle West in Mobile), Sam’s Club (located at 601 East I-65 Service Road in Mobile) $2.62 — Walmart (located at 3866 U.S. 80 West in Mobile), Walmart (located at 1300 North University Boulevard in Mobile)

Walmart (located at 3866 U.S. 80 West in Mobile), Walmart (located at 1300 North University Boulevard in Mobile) $2.63 — Castle Fuels (located at 3930 U.S. 80 West in Phenix City), Murphy USA (located at 169 Supercenter Drive in Calera)

Despite the good news on current prices, the state saw its highest average price ever this year. AAA shows the price reaching $4.63 per gallon on June 14, 2022. Diesel prices were even higher at the time, topping out at $5.64 per gallon on June 18, 2022.

