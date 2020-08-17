Autopsy planned for Tuscaloosa man who died after being Tased

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy will be conducted on a man who died after being Tased by police in Tuscaloosa.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that Kendrell Antron Watkins, 31, died Saturday morning.

A relative called 911 Friday night to report that Watkins was “losing it” and causing property damage in the home.

Police said officers later used a Taser to subdue him after he ran naked into an intersection.

Before his death, police said Watkins told emergency medical technicians that he had smoked synthetic marijuana earlier in the evening.