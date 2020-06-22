Authorities searching for woman last seen being forced into a vehicle

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities have issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a woman from Enterprise.

Enterprise police say Marilyn McCray, 41, was reportedly forced into a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Alabama tag #6410AVR around 2:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.

McCray was wearing a dark blue tie dyed shirt, shorts, and flip flops. Authorities said McCray may have a condition that impairs her judgment.

If you have any information on where Marilyn McCray is, contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call your local law enforcement office.