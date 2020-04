DAPHNE, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a runaway teen from the Mobile area.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Amelia Ann Wright ran away from home Sunday in Daphne.

She is 5′ 3″ tall, weighs 145 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing white denim shorts, a pink shirt, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Wright’s location should contact Daphne Police at (251) 620-0911.