Authorities are searching for a missing senior from the Talladega area. (Photo courtesy ALEA)

ASHLAND, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a missing senior from the Talladega area.

According to the Ashland Police Department, Ross Jordan Brand, 64, was last seen walking on Goldenrod Road around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Brand may be suffering from a condition that impairs his judgment.

Brand is 5′ 10,” weighs 180 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Brand’s location is asked to call Ashland Police at (256) 354-2122.