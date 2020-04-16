Authorities searching for missing senior

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities across the state are searching for a missing 72-year-old man in Hoover that may be suffering from a condition that impairs his judgment.

The Hoover Police say Frank Morgan Stevenson was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near Golf Drive on April 14.

Stevenson is described as being 5’9″ tall, weighing 162 lbs, with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a gray long sleeved pullover.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Frank Morgan Stevenson, please contact the Hoover Police Department at (205) 822-5300 or call your local law enforcement office.