Authorities searching for missing Jefferson County woman

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – State authorities are searching for a missing Jefferson County woman who may be suffering from a condition that could impair her judgment and she can’t speak.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to look for Margaret Owens Whaley, 61.

Margaret Whaley is described as being 5’4” tall, weighing 120 lbs, with brown hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, and a dark jacket on Dugan Avenue in Birmingham 4:00 p.m. on April 27.

If you have any information about the location of Margaret Owens Whaley, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at (205) 325-1450 or call your local law enforcement office.