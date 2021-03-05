Authorities searching for missing Georgia woman last seen in Birmingham

Alabama News

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

Silvie Irene Williams (Photo courtesy ALEA)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing senior from Birmingham.

Silvie Irene Williams, 71, was last seen in the 3600-block of Bessemer Ave SW within the Birmingham city limits around 9 a.m. Thursday.

She is 5′ 4″ tall, weighs 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing tan pants and red/blue shirt.

She was last seen driving a 2020 red Kia Sorento with Georgia license plate RXC2422.

Anyone with information on her location should call Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News