Authorities searching for missing Georgia woman last seen in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing senior from Birmingham.
Silvie Irene Williams, 71, was last seen in the 3600-block of Bessemer Ave SW within the Birmingham city limits around 9 a.m. Thursday.
She is 5′ 4″ tall, weighs 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing tan pants and red/blue shirt.
She was last seen driving a 2020 red Kia Sorento with Georgia license plate RXC2422.
Anyone with information on her location should call Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413.