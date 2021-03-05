Authorities searching for missing Georgia woman last seen in Birmingham

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Alabama NAACP joined doctors from UAB on Thursday to answer a range of questions about the coronavirus, just hours after the Governor Kay Ivey extended the state's mask order.

One of the more controversial topics to come up, during the virtual meeting, centered on whether ADPH Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mary McIntyre agreed with the Governor's decision to not require the wearing of masks after April 9th.

"I'm not going to comment on whether we agree or not. The science says to wear a mask, and I'm going to wear a mask and continue to wear a mask. I've had both of my vaccines," said Dr. McIntyre.

Dr. McIntyre also made it clear that the state still has a long way to go before everyone receives a vaccine.

"At some point, we're probably going to have more vaccine than we have people who are going to take the vaccine, but we're not there. We're still with a limited supply," said Dr. McIntyre.

"Getting these vaccines to the places they need to be has been really complicated, considering that the pipeline has been really slow coming from the federal government," added Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo of UAB Hospital.

Dr. McIntyre also said that the ADPH moved too quickly in expanding vaccine eligibility after receiving complaints from the public.

"We were pushed, and I'm going to say this, to open up to additional groups, probably sooner than we should have based on vaccine supply. I'm really honest about that," said Dr. McIntyre.

Meanwhile, Alabama NAACP President Bernard Simelton spoke directly to Alabamians who still remain undecided about getting the vaccine and urged them to trust the science.

"To the African Americans out there who are hesitant about taking the vaccine. We want you to make an informed decision and to protect your family and protect those around you so that we can return to some form of normalcy sooner than later," said Simelton.

The ADPH says one of its goals now is to get the shot to providers who have yet to receive the vaccine, and into the arms of those who still need it.

So far, less than half of the state's 700 enrolled providers have received the vaccine, and the ADPH said that's where much of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be headed.

A full link to the online conversation is available here: https://fb.watch/41rl7GAj7P/