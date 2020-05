HUEYTOWN, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a missing senior from the Birmingham area.

ALEA said Anthony Earl Clark, 69, was last seen on Avalon Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Clark is 5′ 4″, weighs 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a plaid jacket and authorities stated he may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information on Clark’s location should contact Hueytown Police at (205) 491-3523.