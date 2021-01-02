Authorities searching for missing Autauga County man

WETUPMKA, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a man reported missing from central Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Ed Will Smith, 65, was last seen around 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Wetumpka.

He is 5′ 9″ tall, weighs 180 lbs., is bald, and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a red University of Alabama t-shirt. Authorities said he may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He may be traveling in a silver 2013 Toyota Camry with license plate number 925ANV.

Anyone with information on Smith’s location is asked to call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 361-2500.