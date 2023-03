ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities were searching for a missing Athens couple that may have dementia. The couple was located in Cullman.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Athens Police say Peggy Biles, 86, and James Biles, 89, were last seen on March 9, at around 5 p.m. going eastbound on Hwy 72 near the Days Inn. They are reportedly in a white Toyota Camry with AL tag# 44A0C3R.

Anyone with information can call Athens Police at 256-233-8700.