Authorities search for inmate that escaped from state facility in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Authorities are searching for an inmate that escaped from the Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says that Michael Glenn Kimbrough, 38, left the facility around 5:15 p.m. on June 2.

Kimbrough is described as being 6’3″ tall, weighing 205 lbs, with brown hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and black jeans.

Kimbrough was sentenced in 2004 to 25 years in prison for first-degree robber.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kimbrough, please notify your local law enforcement or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.