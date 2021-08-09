2 suspects in custody following standoff at Tuscaloosa motel

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men are now in custody following a four-hour standoff at a Motel 6 in Tuscaloosa.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department reports that the two suspects broke into a woman’s room just before 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. A dog that belonged to the woman was shot and killed by one of the suspects after it bit the other man.

One suspect was taken into custody while the other was taken in a couple of hours later after surrendering to police. The victim was able to get out of the room and is alright.

The suspects have been identified as 43-year-old Wade Alan Christian and his son, 18-year-old Carson Christian. They both have been charged with first-degree burglary. TPD says additional charges are expected.

