Authorities issue Missing Endangered Person Alert for 82-year-old Madison County man

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a missing senior in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Franklin Francis Shirley, 82, may have a condition that could impair his judgement.

Authorities said Shirley was last seen on June 18, in the area of Doug Campbell Drive in Hazel Green, around 12 p.m.

Shirley is described as being 5’10” tall, weighing 162 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office said Shirley may be driving a red 2000 Ford Windstar van bearing Alabama tag #47B68R6 and had previously talked about going to Arkansas.

If you have any information about where Franklin Francis Shirley is located, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 722-7181 or call your local law enforcement office.