Authorities investigating after officer shot in Warrior

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating after a Warrior police officer was shot off Main Street in Warrior Thursday night.

Warrior Mayor Johnny Ragland told CBS 42 that the officer was shot just before 10 p.m. The officer was transported to the hospital, but Ragland had no update on the officer’s condition.

Warrior Police Chief Scott Praytor told the media in a press conference that the officer was investigating a possible drug sale prior to the incident and was not in uniform.

Praytor said that when the officer arrived, a person approached him. The officer questioned the person, but Praytor said that the person turned to flee. He continued to say that the officer told the person not to run, which was when he claimed the individual turned and opened fire at the officer.

Praytor said that the officer exchanged gunfire with the person, but was shot multiple times. He said that it does not look like the suspect was hit.

The Police Chief said that the officer was in stable condition last he checked.

Praytor informed the media that the suspect is in custody and that they are questioning several witnesses.

The investigation will be taken over by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

