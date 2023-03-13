MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A woman from Somerville was killed in a crash in Morgan County Monday afternoon.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the woman as Morgan D. Kent, 28.

Troopers said Kent was fatally injured when the vehicle she was driving left the road and hit a tree.

Emergency crews took a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The crash happened on Union Hill Road near West Point Road, around 2 miles south of Lacey’s Spring.

ALEA is investigating the crash.