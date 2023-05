MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – State authorities are investigating after a woman was killed in an apparent head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) troopers confirmed Starshekia D. Lyle, 29, died when the vehicle she was driving collided with the Freightliner.

ALEA said Lyle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Hwy 67 in Sommerville city limits.

Troopers are investigating the crash.