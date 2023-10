MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities have released the identity of a man who died after a shooting in Madison County on Saturday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed that Odinn Dee Freeman, 47, of Harvest, died after being taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Deputies were called to investigate a shooting on Harvest Road on October 28.

MCSO said no arrests have been made in this ongoing investigation.