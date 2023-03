DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities have identified a man who died in a crash in DeKalb County on Wednesday.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed that Carl R. Nestor, 51, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving left the road and overturned.

Authorities said Nestor died at the scene.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on DeKalb County Road 89 near CR 130, around 1 mile south of Fort Payne.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate the crash.