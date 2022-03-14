LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities have identified a man killed in a shooting involving Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies over the weekend.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed Paul Anthony Hardiman, 44, died in the incident that happened Saturday night.

Sheriff Singleton told News 19 two deputies were investigating allegations of an abusive caretaker and that led them to a home in Waterloo on County Road 126.

Singleton said when deputies arrived, Hardiman confronted them and pulled out a rifle. The deputies fatally shot Hardiman during the altercation.

Both deputies were placed on administrative leave.

Sheriff Singleton also told News 19 that there were felony warrants out against Hardiman in Lawrence County, Tennesee for charges including manufacturing methamphetamine and felony possession of a weapon.