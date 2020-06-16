Auburn University spring, summer graduations to be held at Jordan-Hare Stadium

(WHNT) – Auburn University’s spring and summer graduates will be recognized in two ceremonies held at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, August 8th.

Officials say the graduation will follow current health and safety guidelines and, of course, weather.

“From the beginning, we have worked to balance three important goals when planning our graduation ceremonies,” said Auburn President Jay Gogue. “Beginning with measures to support the safety of our graduates and guests, we have also strived to uphold the tradition of our ceremonies while engaging input from our students.”

Face coverings will be required for all graduates. Families and groups will be required to physically distance in the stands and are encouraged to wear face coverings.

The university will host two ceremonies on Aug. 8, one in the early morning and a second in the early evening.

Beginning at 7 a.m., the first ceremony will celebrate graduates from the Harbert College of Business; Samuel Ginn College of Engineering; College of Architecture, Design and Construction; School of Nursing; and School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences.

The evening ceremony, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., will include the College of Agriculture; College of Education; College of Human Sciences; College of Liberal Arts; and College of Sciences and Mathematics.

Separate ceremonies will be held on Aug. 1 for the College of Veterinary Medicine and Harrison School of Pharmacy at Auburn Arena.

“It’s so important for our spring graduates to participate in August commencement and have this symbolic experience that we could not have in May due to the pandemic,” said former Student Government Association President and spring 2020 graduate Mary Margaret Turton. “Although our class was unable to share in the unique traditions that are associated with spring graduation, the opportunity to come back to Auburn and walk across the stage in Jordan-Hare Stadium is something we will never forget.”

For questions regarding commencement, please contact aucommencement@auburn.edu.

For more information about Auburn University’s upcoming graduations , click here.

