AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The first reported case of monkeypox at Auburn University was confirmed over the weekend. A local doctor reported an Auburn University student tested positive for monkeypox. The student is isolating outside of the Auburn area and close contacts have been identified and notified.

The AU Medical Clinic and the Alabama Department of Health will continue to monitor the case.

According to the CDC, monkeypox is a disease that can cause flu-like symptoms and a rash. Symptoms can include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, headache, muscle aches and backache. Those who have been exposed to monkeypox will usually experience symptoms within three weeks of exposure to the virus. The flu-like symptoms will begin first with a rash developing within one to four days.

The CDC reports monkeypox can spread through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, including:

Direct contact with monkeypox rash, scabs, or body fluids from a person with monkeypox.

Touching objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox.

Contact with respiratory secretions.

If the University receives any other monkeypox confirmations, those identified as close contacts will be notified and given information and instructions.

The Alabama Department of Health is overseeing the distribution of the monkeypox vaccine through local health departments. Individuals who are considered high risk may want to get vaccinated.

The AU Medical Clinic advises anyone who experiences monkeypox symptoms to make an appointment with the clinic or to contact their own health provider.