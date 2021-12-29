Auburn University reinstates universal mask policy

AUBURN, Ala. – Whether you’re vaccinated or not, you’ll need to mask up inside any Auburn University building in the new year.

The University announced Wednesday that face coverings will be required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status beginning January 3, 2022.

The policy will also apply while aboard University transportation services.

Masks must cover the nose and mouth completely and fit snugly against both sides of the face.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, students, faculty, and staff are also encouraged to get a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus.

The current policies are subject to change, and University officials said the change back to universal masking was done in consultation with state and local medical authorities.