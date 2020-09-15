Auburn University launches sentinel testing program, aims to test 800-1,000 asymptomatic staff, student per week

Monday Auburn University announced its sentinel testing program has launched.

The target of the program is to test 2.5 percent of eligible students and employees who are asymptomatic every week – around 800-1,000 people a week.

University officials saying doing so will help them monitor the infection rate on campus.

The test will be self administered for those who take part in the program. Participation isn’t required for students or employees, but it is highly encouraged.

All testing will take place in the scholarship room at Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum.

Who is eligible?

Documentation from Auburn University says students who are registered for classes on the main campus as long as they are on campus for courses.

This is not a program for anyone with symptoms. Those people should seek medical care instead of sentinel testing. Also, anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 12 weeks should not participate.