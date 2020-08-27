Auburn University: 4% of students test positive for COVID-19 during reentry testing

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn University is reporting that 4% of students on campus have tested positive for the coronavirus during the school’s reentry testing.

The testing began “weeks ago” and ended on Aug. 21, according to a press release from the university. As of Thursday, 859 students have tested positive out of 21,315 tests that were administered.

“These numbers show we had a low positivity rate among our students as they returned to campus,” said Auburn’s Medical Clinic Director Fred Kam. “Through continued mitigation efforts and everyone’s help in being proactive, we aim to keep these numbers low.”

AU has required masks on campus since classes started this month. Social gatherings have also been limited to 50 people or less until Oct. 10.

The school has also launched online self-reporting forms for students who believe they have contracted the virus to fill out. There are also plans to begin sentinel testing the week after Labor Day. These tests will be administered to “students, faculty and staff to voluntarily participate.”

Auburn has placed a COVID-19 dashboard that shows updated numbers of cases of the virus among all of the campuses across Alabama. Click here for more information.

