AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An upcoming Auburn High School senior is in critical condition after being electrocuted in a car crash Thursday, June 16th.

Dylan Pegues, 17, ran off the road into a ditch and hit a telephone pole. Dylan endured an electric shock throughout his body.

He was life-flighted to UAB in Birmingham, where he is now in critical condition. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Dylan and his family.

Dylan is described in the GoFundMe as an incredible boy with a bright spirit who goes out of his way to show compassion and love. He is also described as a hard worker who set up his own photography business, Pegues Photography.

The family has asked the community for prayers during this difficult time.