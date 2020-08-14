Auburn students required to self-screen beginning the first day of class

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn announced its partnership with institutions across the state to implement the GuideSafe™ platform for fall reentry.

This component is part of Auburn’s A Healthier U plan designed to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 for returning students. According to a press release from Auburn, this plan includes entry testing for all students returning to college campuses. It also includes a daily self-screening tool and an exposure notification app that will assist with critical contact tracing.

On the first day of classes, Aug. 17, all students coming to campus must begin using HealthCheck, a daily self-screener that allows users to report COVID-19-related symptoms.

After completing the check, students will either receive a green pass or a red pass. A green pass indicates that it is safe for the student to come to campus. Red means the student should stay home or seek medical attention.

“The launch of this multi-tool resource is a major step forward in our ongoing work toward a safe and healthy campus and supports our plans for a strong start to the fall,” said Auburn President Jay Gogue. “These tools are an important means to keep our campus community safe, as well as a way for our students, faculty, and staff to demonstrate personal responsibility.”

The university has also launched a COVID Resource Center staffed by trained volunteers from various medical and resource centers across campus. Auburn said this team is created to respond to questions and requests from Auburn faculty, staff, and students regarding COVID-19.

In addition to entry testing and Healthcheck, the GuideSafe™ platform includes a voluntary Exposure Notification App, which alerts users of potential exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 14 days.

“Auburn has put numerous measures in place for the fall semester to help reduce the transmission of the virus and safeguard the health of our students, faculty, and staff as much as possible,” Gogue said. “Together, we all play a vital role in keeping our campus open by being responsible and wearing face coverings, completing a daily screening, maintaining physical distance, and practicing proper personal hygiene.”

For more information about Auburn’s implementation of the GuideSafe™ platform, visit the university’s A Healthier U website.

