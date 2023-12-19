AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter will suit up for the Music City Bowl — But after that? Who knows.

The junior running back spoke on his plans past the Tigers’ bowl game, saying he’s not sure what the future holds.

“I haven’t decided that right now,” said Hunter. “Right now, I’m just focused on the bowl game trying to get past it.”

Hunter was the starting running back in 11 games for the Tigers this season, rushing for 865 yards and seven touchdowns. While his future remains unknown, he has options. Hunter is draft-eligible and could declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, he could enter the transfer portal and suit up for another school or he could return to Auburn.

When deciding what to do next, Hunter says he will look back on his career at Auburn.

“I just look back over the years and see how I developed as a player,” said Hunter. “How I played, maybe things I need work on in the future if I come back or not, things I have improved on.”

In his first two seasons on the Plains, he served as the primary backup behind former Auburn running back Tank Bigsby. Hunter did not appear in the first game of the season but continued to get better throughout the course of the season. Over the last five games, he rushed for 556 yards.

If Hunter decides to leave Auburn, he won’t decide until after the Tigers take on Maryland. Hunter said it was important to him to finish the season with the teammates he went to battle with throughout the season.

Hunter’s return would bolster the Tigers’ running back room which features former four-star Damari Alston, former four-star Jeremiah Cobb and All-American kick returner Brian Battie. Hunter was a three-star prospect out of Neshoba Central High School in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

He is the only remaining recruit from Auburn’s 2021 class.