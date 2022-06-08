AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A former professor at Auburn University has been arrested in connection to an investigation involving sex crimes against children.

Amarjit Mishra, 42, was arrested on June 2 on felony warrants charging him with five counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Mishra is an assistant professor at Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

According to police, the arrest stems from Auburn Police and members of the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children task force initiating an investigation on March 24. Mishra was developed as a suspect, and he was subsequently arrested and charged.

Auburn University released the following statement:

“We are aware of the allegations against and arrest of Amarjit Mishra. He has been placed on administrative leave and is not on campus. Mishra will remain on leave while the University evaluates this matter.”

Mishra was booked into the Lee County Jail on $50,000 bond.