AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Auburn University legend Buddy Davidson has passed away. He was 82.

Davidson has one of the longest game-attending streaks in college football with 700 consecutive Auburn University Football games.

The streak, stretching more than six decades, began when Davidson was a manager on Auburn’s 57’ national championship team. He went on to work for Auburn. Game 700 was Auburn and Ole Miss on Oct. 7, 2017.

Meanwhile, David Housel said it best in a Tuesday morning post: There was no greater Auburn man than Buddy Davidson.

