AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A former Auburn City Schools assistant football and track coach was convicted this week by a Lee County jury on felony counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.

Willie Hutchinson was 52 years old at the time of his arrest in 2021. According to the testimony of an Auburn Police Department investigator, Hutchinson was discovered by another coach who walked in on him and a student while they ‘engaged in a sex act’ in the track shed at Auburn High School on March 8th, 2021.

The coach reported the incident to a school resource officer the same day, and Hutchinson was arrested. Investigators say another incident between Hutchinson and the student happened on or around January 30th – leading to two felony charges.

Hutchinson, now 55, was a former assistant Varsity Football Coach and the assistant junior varsity girl’s Track Coach at Auburn City Schools.

While awaiting trial, Hutchinson was ordered to stay off Auburn City School property while remaining free on a $60,000 bond. Now that he’s been convicted he is back in the Lee County Detention Center.