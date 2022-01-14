Attorneys urge Gov. Ivey to remove Pickens County Sheriff

Pickens County, Ala. (WIAT) — Two local attorneys are asking Governor Kay Ivey to remove Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall from his position.

Attorneys Johnathan Austin and Richard Rice wrote the following letter to the governor asking for Ivey to remove Hall, who she appointed in July 2019.

Both attorneys say Sheriff Hall should not still be active in duty given the investigations mentioned in the letter.

“So at the very least, we would say that the sheriff needs to be removed from office temporarily until the investigation is concluded,” Rice said.

Sheriff Hall is under scrutiny after three men who have come into contact with sheriff’s deputies have died. Wallace Wilder was shot and killed by deputies inside his home, two other men, including former NFL player Glenn Foster, Jr died in custody at jail.

Austin and Rice say they feel Sheriff’s Hall removal is necessary given the actions and events that have taken place under his watch in the past two and a half years.

“We want to make sure this type of thing doesn’t happen again,” Rice said.

“At the end of the day, three African-American men died at the hands of the Pickens County Sheriff,” Austin said.

Austin believes Hall and Pickens County need to answer for these incidents.

“And the families deserve and should get answers to those questions,” Austin said.

When it comes to the incidents regarding the three deaths involving the department, Sheriff Hall tells CBS 42: “All of the cases are still under investigation, and therefore, I don’t have any comments at this time.”

When asked about if he should be removed from office, he said he didn’t have a comment at this time.

CBS 42 also reached out to Governor Ivey about the letter and are still waiting for a response.