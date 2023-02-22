BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A day after law enforcement alleged that Alabama basketball player Brandon Miller had a small part in what became a deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa last month, his attorneys are now putting out what allegedly happened on the night in question.

On Wednesday, attorney Jim Standridge released a statement to the media about what allegedly happened the night of Jan. 15, when Jamea Harris was killed in a shooting off “The Strip” in Tuscaloosa. Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and Michael Davis have both been charged with capital murder in Harris’ death.

During a court hearing Tuesday, police officers alleged that Miller was the one who provided the gun used in the shooting to Miles, who subsequently gave it to Davis, who allegedly fired the deadly shots.

Below is Standridge’s full statement:

“As one of the attorneys for Brandon Miller, I want to provide additional facts on Brandon’s behalf in response to misstatements in reporting yesterday regarding Brandon. Brandon and his family are horrified and saddened by the events that led to the senseless death of Ms. Harris and continue to offer their most sincere thoughts and prayers for her family.

“On January 14th Brandon played in a basketball game in the afternoon and later was asked by

Darius Miles for a ride to the Strip area to go to a night club. Mr. Miles brought his legal handgun and left it in the back seat of Brandon’s vehicle. Brandon never saw the handgun nor handled it. Further, it is our understanding that the weapon was concealed under some clothing in the back seat of his car.

“Brandon did not go inside the nightclub. Instead, he left and went to a restaurant to eat. At

approximately midnight, Mr. Miles began asking Brandon to come pick him up so that they could leave and go to another location and join friends. Brandon advised that he would be along later, and, approximately one hour later, Brandon began to leave the restaurant to pick up Mr. Miles, but first had to give another companion a ride home.

“Before Brandon arrived to pick up Mr. Miles, Mr. Miles and the individual with Ms. Harris

apparently exchanged words. Without Brandon knowing any of this context, and as Brandon was

already on the way to pick up Mr. Miles, Mr. Miles texted Brandon and asked him to bring him

his firearm. Brandon subsequently arrived at the scene to pick up Mr. Miles. Brandon never got

out of his vehicle or interacted with anyone in Ms. Harris’ party. He was never involved in a

verbal altercation with Cedric Johnson or Mr. Davis. Brandon never touched the gun, was not

involved in its exchange to Mr. Davis in any way, and never knew that illegal activity involving

the gun would occur.

“Brandon did not block the jeep driven by Mr. Johnson. In fact, Brandon had already parked on Grace Street when the jeep pulled up behind him. The street was never blocked by Brandon’s

vehicle. Gunfire erupted shortly after the jeep arrived and Brandon’s vehicle was struck by bullets

fired from one of the guns. Brandon quickly left the area when gunfire erupted. As soon as he was notified that someone had been injured and the police wished to speak with him, he has fully cooperated with law enforcement’s investigation.

“All of the events described above are clearly captured on video. There is no dispute about

Brandon’s activities during this evening.

“Brandon has submitted to multiple interviews to assist law enforcement in further understanding the situation, he has volunteered to have his phone contents extracted as well as that of the contents of his automobile. He will continue to cooperate as any citizen should who has witnessed a serious incident. Brandon does not own a firearm and has never even handled a firearm. Moreover, he had no knowledge of any intent to use any weapon.”

Following Standridge’s statement on Miller, the University of Alabama Athletics released its own statement on the matter:

“UA Athletics continues to cooperate fully with law enforcement in the on-going investigation of this tragic situation. Based on all the information we have received, Brandon Miller is not considered a suspect in this case, only a cooperative witness. Today’s statement from Brandon’s lawyer adds additional context that the University has considered as part of its review of the facts. Based on all of the facts we have gathered, Brandon remains an active member of our team.”

Miller is set to join his fellow teammates against the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road at 8 p.m. Wednesday.