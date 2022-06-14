LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Fire crews battled a brush fire on the east side of Lindsay Lane and the north side of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road on Tuesday.

Athens Fire and Rescue called additional firefighters in from off time in order to fight the brush fire and crew the stations in case of other emergencies.

Firefighters reported flames as high as 15 feet. Preliminary investigation indicates the fire may have been caused by a spark from a tractor.

Athens Fire, East Limestone, Piney Chapel and Owens volunteer fire departments, and the Huntsville Fire and Forestry Commission all responded to the fire.

City of Athens official Holly Hollman said the firefighters rotated out in order to avoid overheating in the high temperatures.

Officials say that around 10 acres burned in the fire.

Crews remained on the scene to put out hot spots.